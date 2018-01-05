> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Curry

Seychellois chicken curry recipe
Seychellois chicken curry		Vegetarian pea curry recipe
Vegetarian pea curry		Spicy vegetable curry recipe
Spicy vegetable curry
Jamaican curry muttonEasy60 min
Chicken curryEasy15 min
Potato and green pea curryMedium10 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Aubergine curryEasy10 min
Coconut vegetable curryEasy10 min
West indian chicken curryEasy20 min
Cauliflower curryEasy15 min
Pumpkin curryEasy15 min
Chicken curryMedium30 min
Summer beans and mushroom thai green curry Medium15 min
Prawn and banana curryEasy min
vegetarian curryMedium10 min
Coconut and pistachio chicken curryEasy30 min
Turkey curryEasy20 min
Turkey and winter vegetable curryEasy20 min
Vegetable coconut and coriander curryEasy10 min
Omelette in rice with japanese curryEasy20 min
Turmeric chicken curryEasy20 min
Coronation chickenEasy10 min
Apple & sultana saladEasy30 min
Christmas coronation canapésEasy10 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppersEasy25 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccioEasy10 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Spiced coconut soupMedium15 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min

12

