The Cook Book

The best recipes using Tarragon

Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms recipe
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragon
Cucumber salad with tarragon cream
Tapas: tortoiseheadsEasy20 min
Roast veal and rosemaryMedium60 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccioEasy10 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Trout and cress terrineEasy20 min
Venetian mackerelEasy5 min
Gazpacho with oystersMedium30 min
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)Easy10 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Californian saladEasy15 min
VinaigretteEasy10 min
Baked chicken and herbsEasy10 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min
Veal papillotes with wine and grapesMedium10 min
Oriental grilled cockerelEasy10 min
Tapas: basque lobsterEasy45 min
Chicken breast with braised cos Easy5 min
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toastEasy30 min
Cherry tomato and goat's cheese saladEasy5 min

