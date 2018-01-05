Albums
The best recipes using Bay leaves
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Vegetarian pea curry
Pork with aubergines
Chicken adobo
Easy
10 min
Bobotie
Easy
30 min
Tomato and orange soup
Easy
10 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Medium
25 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Medium
60 min
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils
Easy
30 min
Oat soup
Easy
5 min
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Easy
15 min
Roast saddle of hare
Medium
40 min
Mussel vegetable crunch
Medium
25 min
Macadamia and chicken risotto
Medium
15 min
Crispy beaufort palm leaves
Easy
15 min
English tomato consommé
Easy
10 min
Delicious chicken soup
Easy
5 min
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Mint custard
Easy
15 min
Irish burgers with green sauce
Easy
20 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Easy
10 min
Carrot soup
Easy
10 min
Crabstick pie
Easy
20 min
Strawberry & mint jam
Easy
30 min
Scandinavian chicory
Easy
10 min
Oporto celery
Easy
20 min
Quinoa salad
Easy
30 min
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Easy
5 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Artichokes alla parmigiana
Easy
30 min
