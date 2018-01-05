> >
The best recipes using Bay leaves

:
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce recipe
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Vegetarian pea curry
Pork with aubergines
Chicken adoboEasy10 min
BobotieEasy30 min
Tomato and orange soupEasy10 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lambMedium25 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauceMedium60 min
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentilsEasy30 min
Oat soupEasy5 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min
Roast saddle of hareMedium40 min
Mussel vegetable crunchMedium25 min
Macadamia and chicken risottoMedium15 min
Crispy beaufort palm leavesEasy15 min
English tomato consomméEasy10 min
Delicious chicken soupEasy5 min
Ham and fig saladEasy30 min
Mint custardEasy15 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Carrot soupEasy10 min
Crabstick pieEasy20 min
Strawberry & mint jamEasy30 min
Scandinavian chicoryEasy10 min
Oporto celeryEasy20 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soupEasy5 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Artichokes alla parmigianaEasy30 min

1234

More recipes :

Latest… 05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
