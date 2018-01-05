Albums
The best recipes using Spicy sausage
:
Hot sausage & onion wrap
Sausages with leek and mustard
Chunky sausage soup
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Easy
10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Medium
15 min
Spicy mini pizzas
Easy
20 min
Sausage and bean pie
Easy
30 min
Witch finger wraps
Easy
10 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Sausages on sticks
Easy
15 min
Slithery mini sausage rolls
Easy
15 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot &
Medium
20 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Easy
5 min
Sausage, sage and onion pie
Easy
10 min
Vegetarian sausage casserole
Easy
10 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Easy
30 min
Oded’s spicy baobab & pear muffins
Easy
10 min
Spicy chocolate mousse
Easy
15 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinade
Easy
10 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Easy
5 min
Spicy potato salad
Medium
30 min
Spicy vegetable curry
Medium
10 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce
Easy
20 min
Spicy hot beef with iceberg
Easy
5 min
Spicy mango gratin
Medium
30 min
Spicy beef
Medium
10 min
Bahian spicy shrimp
Medium
20 min
Witch's fingers
Medium
10 min
Spaghetti al arrabiata (spicy sauce)
Easy
10 min
Spanish chocolate cake
