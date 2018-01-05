> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Spicy sausage

:
Hot sausage & onion wrap recipe
Hot sausage & onion wrap		Sausages with leek and mustard recipe
Sausages with leek and mustard		Chunky sausage soup recipe
Chunky sausage soup
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
Sausage and bean pieEasy30 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
Sausages on sticksEasy15 min
Slithery mini sausage rollsEasy15 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot & Medium20 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Sausage, sage and onion pieEasy10 min
Vegetarian sausage casseroleEasy10 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Oded’s spicy baobab & pear muffinsEasy10 min
Spicy chocolate mousseEasy15 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinadeEasy10 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bakeEasy5 min
Spicy potato saladMedium30 min
Spicy vegetable curryMedium10 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauceEasy20 min
Spicy hot beef with icebergEasy5 min
Spicy mango gratinMedium30 min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
Witch's fingersMedium10 min
Spaghetti al arrabiata (spicy sauce)Easy10 min

