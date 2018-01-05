> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Mint

:
Fresh orange juice with mint recipe
Fresh orange juice with mint		Strawberry & mint jam recipe
Strawberry & mint jam		Peach and mint soup recipe
Peach and mint soup
Marinated mint courgettes Easy190 min
Spicy mediterranean salad with mintEasy30 min
Lemon and mint chickenEasy100 min
Mint custardEasy15 min
Chicken with yoghurt and mintEasy20 min
Pea and mint soupEasy25 min
Gin fizz with mint Easy15 min
Summer pea, broccoli and mint soupEasy10 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado saladMedium45 min
Raita (yoghurt and cucumber) Easy10 min
Strawberry jelly with sorbetEasy30 min
Citrus surpriseEasy5 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Fig soupEasy25 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Mango and raspberry soupEasy15 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachioEasy10 min
Quinoa tabbouleh saladEasy20 min
Asian cucumber saladEasy10 min
Peas on the sideEasy10 min
Miranda mojito cocktailEasy5 min
Glorious goodwood cocktail - gin gin muleEasy10 min
Plum salsa Easy15 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Pea & watercress soup Easy5 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         