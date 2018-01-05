> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Nutmeg

:
Bread and butter pudding recipe
Bread and butter pudding		Spiced pear tart recipe
Spiced pear tart		Banana fritters recipe
Banana fritters
Cheese souffleHard20 min
Guava surpriseEasy5 min
Sole terrineEasy20 min
Berlin briocheMedium40 min
Foie gras terrineHard25 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Pumpkin soupEasy20 min
Cauliflower gratinEasy25 min
Brussels sprout gratinEasy20 min
Leek and parmesan gratin Easy30 min
Cheese turnoversMedium40 min
Cheese empanadillasMedium40 min
Pumpkin pots with oat pastryMedium15 min
Ham and spinach rollsEasy35 min
Carrot cakeMedium35 min
GougeresMedium30 min
AlexandraEasy5 min
Courgette tart Easy10 min
Pear crumbleEasy30 min
Coconut flanMedium25 min
Foie grasMedium25 min
Quick croque-monsieur (toasted sandwich)Easy10 min
Pineapple frittersEasy15 min
Pasta and courgette saladEasy15 min
Mango passion surpriseEasy5 min
VinaigretteEasy10 min
Easy peasy pasta and sauceEasy10 min

