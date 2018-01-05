The best recipes using Paprika

> >
Smoked paprika & bell pepper recipe
Smoked paprika & bell pepper		Chicken with paprika recipe
Chicken with paprika		Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon recipe
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Beef with paprikaEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Spicy potato saladMedium30 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Cream of cauliflower soupEasy10 min
Veal and avocado tartareEasy80 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Chicken chop sueyEasy30 min
Curry sauce (basic)Easy10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)Easy10 min
Lentil and chestnut stewMedium30 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinadeEasy10 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmonEasy30 min
Moroccan pork kebabs Medium30 min
Spiced shrimpsHard30 min
Tandoori chickenEasy10 min
Garlic shrimpEasy15 min
Grilled tandoori chickenEasy5 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
CouscousEasy60 min
Cucumber and herb soupEasy35 min
Clam chowderMedium20 min
GoulashEasy25 min
French country chickenEasy30 min
Lebanese bitesEasy10 min

