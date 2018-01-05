Albums
The best recipes using Paprika
:
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Chicken with paprika
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Beef with paprika
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Spicy potato salad
Medium
30 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Cream of cauliflower soup
Easy
10 min
Veal and avocado tartare
Easy
80 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nuts
Easy
20 min
Chicken chop suey
Easy
30 min
Curry sauce (basic)
Easy
10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Easy
10 min
Lentil and chestnut stew
Medium
30 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinade
Easy
10 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers
Easy
15 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Easy
15 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmon
Easy
30 min
Moroccan pork kebabs
Medium
30 min
Spiced shrimps
Hard
30 min
Tandoori chicken
Easy
10 min
Garlic shrimp
Easy
15 min
Grilled tandoori chicken
Easy
5 min
Bahian spicy shrimp
Medium
20 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Cucumber and herb soup
Easy
35 min
Clam chowder
Medium
20 min
Goulash
Easy
25 min
French country chicken
Easy
30 min
Lebanese bites
Easy
10 min
