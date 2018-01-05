> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Parsley

:
Garlic potatoes recipe
Garlic potatoes		Salmon ceviche recipe
Salmon ceviche		Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms recipe
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Artichokes alla romanaEasy10 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Pasta salad with peanutsEasy10 min
French onion soupEasy10 min
Mireille mackerelEasy10 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Chicken curryEasy15 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf Easy30 min
Angels on horsebackEasy15 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Marinated mint courgettes Easy190 min
Savoury cheese pancakesEasy15 min
Chunky sausage soupEasy30 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachioEasy10 min
Baked sea bass with broccoliEasy25 min
Mussels in white wine sauceEasy25 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Steak pastiesEasy20 min
Carrot soupEasy10 min
Summer wheat saladEasy20 min
Sautéed lamb with saffronEasy30 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Roast veal and rosemaryMedium60 min
Stuffed sea bassMedium25 min
Cauliflower chop sueyMedium10 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min

1234

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menOscars Red Carpet Pictures
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         