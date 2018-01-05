Albums
The best recipes using Saffron
:
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Monkfish with saffron
Lamb tagine
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Seafood tagliatelle
Medium
30 min
Rabbit and lemon tagine
Medium
10 min
Chicken korma
Medium
15 min
Chicken risotto
Easy
20 min
Paella
Easy
60 min
The elixir of desire (cocktail)
Easy
10 min
Chicken biryani
Easy
30 min
Lemon coq
Easy
20 min
Lamb and aubergine tagine
Easy
5 min
Oriental-style stuffed aubergines
Easy
30 min
Vegetable & meat couscous
Medium
20 min
Spicy vegetable relish
Medium
60 min
Exotic fruit salad
Easy
80 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruit
Easy
15 min
Grilled fish with mussels
Easy
30 min
