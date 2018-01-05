> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Saffron

:
Sautéed lamb with saffron recipe
Sautéed lamb with saffron		Monkfish with saffron recipe
Monkfish with saffron		Lamb tagine recipe
Lamb tagine
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Seafood tagliatelleMedium30 min
Rabbit and lemon tagineMedium10 min
Chicken kormaMedium15 min
Chicken risotto Easy20 min
PaellaEasy60 min
The elixir of desire (cocktail)Easy10 min
Chicken biryaniEasy30 min
Lemon coqEasy20 min
Lamb and aubergine tagineEasy5 min
Oriental-style stuffed auberginesEasy30 min
Vegetable & meat couscousMedium20 min
Spicy vegetable relishMedium60 min
Exotic fruit saladEasy80 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruitEasy15 min
Grilled fish with musselsEasy30 min

1

More recipes :

