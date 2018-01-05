Albums
The best recipes using Alcohol
:
Coconut batida
Mimosa
Alexandra
Waffle mixture
Easy
20 min
Margarita
Easy
5 min
Blue lagoon
Easy
5 min
The elixir of desire (cocktail)
Easy
10 min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartlets
Easy
min
Chocolate charlotte
Easy
30 min
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Easy
10 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Caïpirinha
Easy
15 min
Lemon grass and lychee martini
Easy
10 min
Iced cherry nougat
Easy
40 min
Orange jelly with rum
Easy
40 min
Roast saddle of hare
Medium
40 min
05/01/2018
