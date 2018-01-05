> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Beer

:
Glorious goodwood cocktail - gin gin muleEasy10 min
Oyster frittersMedium25 min
Sweet & sour roast porkEasy10 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesameMedium30 min
Steak and ale pieMedium15 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheeseMedium15 min
Summer charlotte cocktailEasy5 min
Samantha sunrise cocktailEasy5 min

