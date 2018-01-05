Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Beer
:
Miranda mojito cocktail
Pork in caramel
Turkey with cashew nuts
Glorious goodwood cocktail - gin gin mule
Easy
10 min
Oyster fritters
Medium
25 min
Sweet & sour roast pork
Easy
10 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
Medium
30 min
Steak and ale pie
Medium
15 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheese
Medium
15 min
Summer charlotte cocktail
Easy
5 min
Samantha sunrise cocktail
Easy
5 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Miranda Mojito Cocktail
Summer Charlotte Cocktail
Open Halloumi and Pepper Sandwich
Chicken and Tomato Crumble
Oak Smoked Ham and Pepper Frittata
Moroccan Pork Kebabs
Leek and Bread Pudding
Macadamia Bircher Muesli
Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars
Macadamia Fruit Crumble
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!