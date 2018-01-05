Albums
The best recipes using Brandy
:
Brandy snaps
Warm christmas pudding wrap with brandy custard
Steak in pepper sauce
Christmas pudding with brandy butter
Medium
120 min
Chistmas seed and nut loaf
Easy
30 min
Foie gras fried with apple
Easy
20 min
Christmas cake
Medium
30 min
Prawn cocktail
Easy
15 min
Spiced shrimps
Hard
30 min
Chocolate and picota cherry terrine
Medium
55 min
Morello cherry jam
Easy
30 min
Iced cherry nougat
Easy
40 min
Chocolate eggs with fruit
Easy
15 min
Normandy oysters
Medium
15 min
More recipes :
Porcini mushroom risotto
Roast figs with berry coulis
Cheese fondue
Four cheese tart
Tartiflette
Apple tart
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Quick croque-monsieur (toasted sandwich)
Chicken salad sandwich
Lebanese bites
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
