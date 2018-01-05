> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Champagne

:
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes recipe
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes		Peaches in champagne recipe
Peaches in champagne		Exotic fruit and champagne granité recipe
Exotic fruit and champagne granité
Scallops with champagneEasy20 min
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayonMedium20 min
Scallops in champagneMedium10 min
BelliniEasy10 min
Aphrodite cocktailEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         