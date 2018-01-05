Albums
The best recipes using Cider
Chorizo with cider
Halloween jazz toffee apples
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Roast duck breast with red cabbage
Easy
5 min
Apple & sultana salad
Easy
30 min
Artichoke & almond salad
Medium
15 min
Lobster salad
Medium
30 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Easy
30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Easy
20 min
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chicken and apple couscous
Apple cake
Apple and orange parcels
Apple and chocolate cheesecake
Apple and lime jelly
Grated apple tartlets
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Cod with aniseed sauce
Marinated mint courgettes
Red mullet with wild rice
