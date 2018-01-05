> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cider

:
Chorizo with cider recipe
Chorizo with cider		Halloween jazz toffee apples recipe
Halloween jazz toffee apples		Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits recipe
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Roast duck breast with red cabbageEasy5 min
Apple & sultana saladEasy30 min
Artichoke & almond saladMedium15 min
Lobster saladMedium30 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccioEasy30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple saladEasy20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         