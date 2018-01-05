> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Coca-cola

:
Long island iced tea recipe
Long island iced tea		La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart) recipe
La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart)

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayNew celebrity couples
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         