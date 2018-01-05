Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Goose
:
Goose stuffed with fruit
Goose with chestnuts
Turkey in champagne with salardaise potatoes
Roast goose with currant stuffing
Easy
20 min
Foie gras fried with apple
Easy
20 min
Roast beef and roast potatoes
Medium
30 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Blueberry cranachan
Apple Jameson tart
Irish coffee meringue slice
Blueberry fool
Soda bread
Oat biscuits
Irish rarebit
Steak pasties
Corned beef hash
Orange risotto with pumpkin
Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Rare baby names
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!