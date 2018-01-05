Albums
The best recipes using Cointreau
:
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orange
Long island iced tea
Rum and banana pancakes
Crêpes flambéed in cointreau
Easy
10 min
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Easy
10 min
Cosmopolitan
Easy
5 min
Margarita
Easy
5 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
Tropical omelette
Easy
5 min
