Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Grand marnier
:
Baked bananas with oranges and grand marnier
Iced grand marnier soufflé
Orange and ginger pancakes
Strawberry trifle
Easy
20 min
Chocolate marquise
Easy
35 min
Iced orange soufflé
Easy
20 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Strawberry sorbet
Iced cherry nougat
Lemon sorbet
Pear sorbet drink
Iced caramel crumble
Mille-feuilles of omelette with piquillos
Coddled eggs with horseradish cream
Mushroom capuccino
Scrambled eggs with truffle
Yoghurt and strawberry ice cream
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Tricks and tips for an active new year
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!