The best recipes using Juice
:
Fresh orange juice with mint
Chicken and citrus salad
Avocado and lime terrine
Chicken with oranges and ginger
Easy
20 min
Apple and orange parcels
Easy
15 min
Grilled squid
Easy
30 min
Tandoori chicken
Easy
10 min
Lamb with ginger
Medium
15 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragon
Medium
25 min
Crab verrines
Medium
10 min
Peaches roasted in butter
Easy
10 min
Long island iced tea
Easy
5 min
Pork fillets with pineapple
Easy
15 min
Light waldorf salad
Easy
15 min
Grapefruit salad
Easy
15 min
Halloween biscuits
Easy
10 min
Lemon chicken
Easy
15 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)
Easy
5 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabs
Easy
25 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Easy
10 min
Scandinavian chicory
Easy
10 min
Salmon ceviche
Easy
10 min
Fennel with grapefruit
Easy
20 min
Carpaccio of scallops
Easy
30 min
Trout and cress terrine
Easy
20 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Lamb tagine
Medium
30 min
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Medium
20 min
More recipes :
Aniseed shortbread with fennel cream
Rabbit and lemon tagine
Tabbouleh
Tomato and goat's cheese tart
Cherry clafoutis
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Carpaccio of veal with tuna
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Carpaccio of perch with vanilla oil
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
