> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Port

:
Prawns with oyster mushrooms recipe
Prawns with oyster mushrooms 		Foie gras terrine recipe
Foie gras terrine		Spicy beef recipe
Spicy beef
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Turkey in chocolateEasy15 min
GloggEasy5 min
Foie grasMedium25 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         