Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Soda
:
Soda bread
Whoopie pie
Double chocolate fudge cake
Chocolate chip cookies
Easy
20 min
Chocolate hazelnut cake
Easy
20 min
Oat biscuits
Easy
20 min
Delicious apple muffins for diabetics
Easy
10 min
Chocolate chip cookies
Medium
20 min
Americano
Easy
10 min
Irish rarebit
Easy
15 min
Chocolate cookies
Easy
10 min
Tuna balls
Easy
10 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Taboulé
Rhubarb crumble
Nectarine crumble
Goat's cheese omelette
Cream puffs
Turkey in chocolate
Spicy vegetable relish
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Sausages on sticks
Cheese sticks
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Hot celebrity men in uniform
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!