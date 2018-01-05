> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Bacon

:
Bacon wrapped prunes recipe
Bacon wrapped prunes		Broccoli and bacon quiche recipe
Broccoli and bacon quiche		Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni recipe
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni
Bacon, roquefort and walnut clafoutisEasy10 min
Penne with bacon and red pepper recipeEasy10 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and baconEasy10 min
Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soupEasy10 min
Kiwi and bacon bitesEasy10 min
Mozzarella and bacon pizzaEasy10 min
Prune and bacon bitesEasy5 min
Angels on horsebackEasy15 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
Chinese loafEasy30 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Chicken with paprikaMedium20 min
Sardine tapasMedium20 min
Sweet potato soupEasy10 min
TartifletteMedium25 min
Stuffed cabbageEasy20 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Chicken risottoEasy20 min
Triple breakfast stackMedium10 min
Cobb scrambleEasy10 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Roast turkeyMedium15 min
Spicy chilliEasy10 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)Easy30 min
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentilsEasy30 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         