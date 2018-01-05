Albums
The best recipes using Bacon
:
Bacon wrapped prunes
Broccoli and bacon quiche
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoni
Bacon, roquefort and walnut clafoutis
Easy
10 min
Penne with bacon and red pepper recipe
Easy
10 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Easy
10 min
Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soup
Easy
10 min
Kiwi and bacon bites
Easy
10 min
Mozzarella and bacon pizza
Easy
10 min
Prune and bacon bites
Easy
5 min
Angels on horseback
Easy
15 min
Pasta carbonara
Easy
30 min
Chinese loaf
Easy
30 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)
Medium
30 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Chicken with paprika
Medium
20 min
Sardine tapas
Medium
20 min
Sweet potato soup
Easy
10 min
Tartiflette
Medium
25 min
Stuffed cabbage
Easy
20 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Chicken risotto
Easy
20 min
Triple breakfast stack
Medium
10 min
Cobb scramble
Easy
10 min
Witch finger wraps
Easy
10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruit
Medium
25 min
Roast turkey
Medium
15 min
Spicy chilli
Easy
10 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)
Easy
30 min
Cabbage leaves stuffed with lentils
Easy
30 min
More recipes :
Wholegrain shortcrust pastry
Oat biscuits
Wholewheat muffins
Crispy chicken wings
Stuffed aubergine
Blinis
Beignets de Carnaval (Alsatian doughnuts)
Financiers (flat almond muffins)
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)
Laura's meatballs with tomato sauce
Latest…
