The best recipes using Wine
:
Mussels in white wine sauce
Veal papillotes with wine and grapes
Salade nicoise
Mulled wine
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and red wine cake
Easy
10 min
Mulled wine
Easy
15 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Angels on horseback
Easy
15 min
Venetian mackerel
Easy
5 min
Red mullet with wild rice
Easy
40 min
Nectarine sabayon
Easy
10 min
Pasta carbonara
Easy
30 min
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Sweet & sour pork
Easy
40 min
Anchovy paste
Easy
10 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Easy
10 min
Fromage frais cheesecake
Easy
15 min
Oven-baked bass
Easy
20 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcels
Easy
10 min
Risotto with two peppers
Easy
15 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Easy
10 min
Red and green pepper beef
Easy
10 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Medium
15 min
Two mushroom soup
Medium
35 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
1
2
3
4
