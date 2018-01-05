> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Vodka

:
Chorizo and vodka pasta recipe
Chorizo and vodka pasta		Tuna vodka salad with miso recipe
Tuna vodka salad with miso		Chorizo finlandia vodka pasta recipe
Chorizo finlandia vodka pasta
Diane cocktail Easy15 min
Long island iced teaEasy5 min
Bloody maryEasy5 min
Bloody devil cocktailEasy5 min
GloggEasy5 min
Blue lagoon Easy5 min
ScrewdriverEasy5 min
CosmopolitanEasy5 min
Lemon grass and lychee martiniEasy10 min
Lemon sorbetEasy30 min
Tuna salad with misoMedium25 min

