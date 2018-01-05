> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sweet

:
Sweet & sour pork recipe
Sweet & sour pork		Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato recipe
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato		Sweet & spicy bbq marinade recipe
Sweet & spicy bbq marinade
Sweet potato soupEasy10 min
Pumpkin and sweet potato soupMedium15 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratinEasy45 min
Sweet & sour roast porkEasy10 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and baconEasy10 min
Light and sweet watermelon soup bowlMedium20 min
Pasta with sweet & sour tempeh & pumpkinMedium15 min
Sweet and sour tomato soupEasy15 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom saladEasy10 min
Sweet plum dumplingsMedium30 min
Thomas & alice's sweet treatMedium10 min
Banoffee pieEasy15 min
Brioche apple tartEasy40 min
Double layered chocolate muffinsEasy30 min
Savoy biscuit with strawberry fillingEasy50 min
Apple jameson tartEasy20 min
Blueberry foolEasy20 min
Indian carrot cakeEasy15 min
Rose flanEasy15 min
Raspberry biscuit sundaeEasy15 min
Baked chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Peach and mint soupMedium5 min
Face pieEasy20 min
Strawberry trifleEasy20 min
FlapjacksEasy10 min
Redcurrant rice puddingEasy min
Kiwi, apple and orange tartEasy30 min

123

