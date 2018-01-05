> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cocoa

:
Cocoa and chilli pork ribs recipe
Cocoa and chilli pork ribs		Cocoa and vanilla smoothie recipe
Cocoa and vanilla smoothie		Chocolate coffee cake recipe
Chocolate coffee cake
Light cinnamon and orange browniesEasy20 min
Chocolate teddy bearsEasy30 min
Provencal petit foursEasy20 min
Linz tartMedium40 min
Soft-centred chocolate puddingsEasy20 min
Chocolate dominoesEasy30 min
Bitter chocolate tartEasy45 min
Chocolate browniesEasy20 min
Mini chocolate soufflésMedium30 min
Light muffins Easy10 min
Chicken in chocolate sauceMedium20 min
Chocolate fondantEasy10 min
Low-fat chocolate cupcakesEasy20 min
Chocolate and red wine cakeEasy10 min
Rum and raisin browniesMedium30 min
Double chocolate fudge cake Medium25 min
Whoopie pieMedium50 min
Chocolate mousseEasy15 min
Blackcoat saladEasy15 min
Valentine's coffee chocolate heart cakeMedium20 min
Chocolate charlotteEasy30 min
TiramisuMedium20 min
CappuccinoEasy10 min
Sachertorte Medium20 min
Coconut flanMedium25 min
Christmas log with chestnut mousseHard90 min
Chocolate and vanilla snailsEasy20 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         