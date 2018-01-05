Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Cocoa
:
Cocoa and chilli pork ribs
Cocoa and vanilla smoothie
Chocolate coffee cake
Light cinnamon and orange brownies
Easy
20 min
Chocolate teddy bears
Easy
30 min
Provencal petit fours
Easy
20 min
Linz tart
Medium
40 min
Soft-centred chocolate puddings
Easy
20 min
Chocolate dominoes
Easy
30 min
Bitter chocolate tart
Easy
45 min
Chocolate brownies
Easy
20 min
Mini chocolate soufflés
Medium
30 min
Light muffins
Easy
10 min
Chicken in chocolate sauce
Medium
20 min
Chocolate fondant
Easy
10 min
Low-fat chocolate cupcakes
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and red wine cake
Easy
10 min
Rum and raisin brownies
Medium
30 min
Double chocolate fudge cake
Medium
25 min
Whoopie pie
Medium
50 min
Chocolate mousse
Easy
15 min
Blackcoat salad
Easy
15 min
Valentine's coffee chocolate heart cake
Medium
20 min
Chocolate charlotte
Easy
30 min
Tiramisu
Medium
20 min
Cappuccino
Easy
10 min
Sachertorte
Medium
20 min
Coconut flan
Medium
25 min
Christmas log with chestnut mousse
Hard
90 min
Chocolate and vanilla snails
Easy
20 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Face pie
Orange and coriander prawns
Chicken with basil
Shallot and cinnamon tart
Lemon and mint chicken
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Pasta carbonara
Papaya crumble
Apple and raisin crumble
Lemon meringue pie
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!