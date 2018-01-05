Albums
The best recipes using Caramel
:
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel
Caramel and walnut oranges
Pork in caramel
Iced caramel crumble
Easy
30 min
Creme caramel
Easy
15 min
Pork in caramel
Easy
10 min
Soft chocolate caramels
Easy
15 min
Chocolate caramel shortbread traybake
Easy
30 min
Caramel and almond milk flan
Easy
10 min
Halloween jazz toffee apples
Easy
15 min
Cowboy boot cookies
Medium
20 min
Spiced pear tart
Easy
20 min
Banoffee pie
Easy
15 min
West indian flan
Medium
10 min
Walnut bites
Easy
15 min
Creme catalan
Easy
30 min
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Medium
35 min
Pear and parmesan tart
Easy
20 min
Kiwi, apple and orange tart
Easy
30 min
Green tea cream desserts
Easy
10 min
Caramelised peach cake
Easy
20 min
Banana tarte tatin
Easy
15 min
