The Cook Book

The best recipes using Caramel

:
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel recipe
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel		Caramel and walnut oranges recipe
Caramel and walnut oranges		Pork in caramel recipe
Pork in caramel
Iced caramel crumbleEasy30 min
Creme caramelEasy15 min
Pork in caramelEasy10 min
Soft chocolate caramelsEasy15 min
Chocolate caramel shortbread traybakeEasy30 min
Caramel and almond milk flanEasy10 min
Halloween jazz toffee applesEasy15 min
Cowboy boot cookiesMedium20 min
Spiced pear tartEasy20 min
Banoffee pieEasy15 min
West indian flanMedium10 min
Walnut bitesEasy15 min
Creme catalanEasy30 min
Duck with pineapple and gingerMedium35 min
Pear and parmesan tartEasy20 min
Kiwi, apple and orange tartEasy30 min
Green tea cream dessertsEasy10 min
Caramelised peach cakeEasy20 min
Banana tarte tatinEasy15 min

