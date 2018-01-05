Albums
The best recipes using Chocolate
:
Double layered chocolate muffins
Chocolate creams
Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Turkey in chocolate
Easy
15 min
Chocolate chip cookies
Easy
20 min
Apple and chocolate cheesecake
Easy
30 min
Chocolate coffee cake
Easy
5 min
Chocolate teddy bears
Easy
30 min
Chocolate fondue
Easy
15 min
Bitter chocolate tart
Easy
45 min
Chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Chocolate dominoes
Easy
30 min
Soft-centred chocolate puddings
Easy
20 min
Viennese hot chocolate
Easy
10 min
Gonzague chocolate mousse
Easy
20 min
Chocolate bananas
Easy
15 min
Baked chocolate cheesecake
Easy
30 min
Chocolate fondant
Easy
10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-cream
Easy
30 min
Chocolate and chestnut fondants
Easy
10 min
Chocolate muffins
Easy
10 min
Low-fat chocolate cupcakes
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and banana cakes
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and apple madeleines
Easy
20 min
White chocolate ice-cream
Easy
10 min
White and dark chocolate fudge
Easy
10 min
Chocolate cornflake clusters
Easy
15 min
Dark chocolate ganache
Easy
20 min
Spicy chocolate mousse
Easy
15 min
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Easy
20 min
05/01/2018
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
