The best recipes using Chocolate

Double layered chocolate muffins recipe
Double layered chocolate muffins		Chocolate creams recipe
Chocolate creams		Chocolate and mascarpone water ice recipe
Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Turkey in chocolateEasy15 min
Chocolate chip cookiesEasy20 min
Apple and chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Chocolate coffee cakeEasy5 min
Chocolate teddy bearsEasy30 min
Chocolate fondueEasy15 min
Bitter chocolate tartEasy45 min
Chocolate cakeEasy20 min
Chocolate dominoesEasy30 min
Soft-centred chocolate puddingsEasy20 min
Viennese hot chocolateEasy10 min
Gonzague chocolate mousseEasy20 min
Chocolate bananasEasy15 min
Baked chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Chocolate fondantEasy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
Chocolate and chestnut fondantsEasy10 min
Chocolate muffinsEasy10 min
Low-fat chocolate cupcakesEasy20 min
Chocolate and banana cakesEasy20 min
Chocolate and apple madeleinesEasy20 min
White chocolate ice-creamEasy10 min
White and dark chocolate fudgeEasy10 min
Chocolate cornflake clustersEasy15 min
Dark chocolate ganacheEasy20 min
Spicy chocolate mousseEasy15 min
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cupsEasy20 min

