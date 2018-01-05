Albums
The best recipes using Jam
:
Strawberry & mint jam
Quick mango jam
Rhubarb jam
Greengage jam
Easy
25 min
Morello cherry jam
Easy
30 min
Grapefruit and red berry jam
Easy
20 min
Linz tart
Medium
40 min
Morello cherry tart
Medium
25 min
Charlotte aux pommes
Easy
40 min
Heart healthy scotch pancakes
Easy
5 min
Chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Apple and lime jelly
Easy
30 min
Suet pudding
Medium
30 min
Face pie
Easy
20 min
Blackcurrant jelly
Easy
30 min
Victoria sandwich sponge cake
Easy
10 min
Sponge swiss roll
Medium
40 min
Manchester tart
Easy
20 min
Simnel cake (easter cake)
Medium
30 min
Scones
Easy
15 min
05/01/2018
