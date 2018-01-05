The best recipes using Cream

> >
Cream cheese and salad sandwich recipe
Cream cheese and apple sandwich recipe
Polenta pudding with light cream recipe
Polenta pudding with light cream
Cream of cauliflower soupEasy10 min
Chocolate creamsEasy15 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish creamEasy10 min
Choco-vanila ice cream with desiccated coconutEasy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
White chocolate ice-creamEasy10 min
Cream of courgette soupEasy10 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmonEasy30 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cressMedium40 min
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)Easy10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Coffee creamEasy15 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbsEasy15 min
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and creamEasy15 min
Cream cucumberEasy10 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice creamEasy10 min
Cucumber salad with tarragon creamEasy30 min
Cream puffsEasy15 min
Ice cream burgerEasy5 min
Coconut and lime creamMedium25 min
Ice cream smoothieEasy5 min
Liégois coconut ice creamEasy10 min
Green tea cream dessertsEasy10 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)Easy30 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min

123

