The best recipes using Cream
:
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Polenta pudding with light cream
Cream of cauliflower soup
Easy
10 min
Chocolate creams
Easy
15 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish cream
Easy
10 min
Choco-vanila ice cream with desiccated coconut
Easy
10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-cream
Easy
30 min
White chocolate ice-cream
Easy
10 min
Cream of courgette soup
Easy
10 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmon
Easy
30 min
Pumpkin ravioli with cream of cress
Medium
40 min
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)
Easy
10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauce
Easy
20 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheese
Easy
20 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauce
Easy
15 min
Coffee cream
Easy
15 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbs
Easy
15 min
Potatoes baked in foil with herbs and cream
Easy
15 min
Cream cucumber
Easy
10 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice cream
Easy
10 min
Cucumber salad with tarragon cream
Easy
30 min
Cream puffs
Easy
15 min
Ice cream burger
Easy
5 min
Coconut and lime cream
Medium
25 min
Ice cream smoothie
Easy
5 min
Liégois coconut ice cream
Easy
10 min
Green tea cream desserts
Easy
10 min
Flammekueche (cream and onion tart)
Easy
30 min
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Easy
15 min
