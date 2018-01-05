Albums
The best recipes using Pancake
Orange and ginger pancakes
Pancake batter
Savoury cheese pancakes
Basic pancake recipe
Easy
10 min
Flambéed honey and walnut pancakes
Easy
20 min
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Easy
25 min
Heart healthy scotch pancakes
Easy
5 min
Fruity pancakes recipe
Easy
10 min
Rum and banana pancakes
Easy
30 min
Coconut pancakes
Easy
10 min
Honey pancakes
Easy
20 min
Bambino pancakes
Easy
10 min
Pancakes and maple syrup
Easy
20 min
Buckwheat pancakes with ham and cheese
Medium
15 min
Normandy pancakes
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and cinnamon pancakes
Easy
10 min
Fluffy american pancakes
Medium
10 min
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic
Easy
30 min
Blinis
Easy
120 min
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Easy
10 min
Crêpes flambéed in cointreau
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and orange rolls
Medium
30 min
Crêpes suzette
Easy
10 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
Flambéed crêpes with rum and lime
Easy
15 min
Salmon blinis
Easy
25 min
Blinis
Easy
5 min
Japanese diy crepe
Easy
10 min
Oded’s baobab honey drizzle
Easy
10 min
