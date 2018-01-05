> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Ice cream

:
Ice cream burger recipe
Ice cream burger		Ice cream smoothie recipe
Ice cream smoothie		Liégois coconut ice cream recipe
Liégois coconut ice cream
Choco-vanila ice cream with desiccated coconutEasy10 min
Fondant with chocolate sauce and ice-creamEasy30 min
White chocolate ice-creamEasy10 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice creamEasy10 min
Soft fruit crumble with vanilla ice creamMedium30 min
Chocolate creamsEasy15 min
Baked bananas with oranges and grand marnierEasy20 min
Green tea cream dessertsEasy10 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Pecan pieEasy20 min
Soft-centred chocolate puddingsEasy20 min
Habano mexicoEasy5 min
Cream of cauliflower soupEasy10 min
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granitaEasy20 min
Chocolate and mascarpone water iceEasy15 min
Polenta pudding with light creamEasy30 min
Kiwi crumbleEasy10 min
Pear sorbet drinkEasy10 min
Iced caramel crumbleEasy30 min
Coddled eggs with horseradish creamEasy10 min
Raspberry biscuit sundaeEasy15 min
Vanilla and mango milkshakeEasy5 min
Cream of courgette soupEasy10 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmonEasy30 min
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orangeMedium15 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min

1234

