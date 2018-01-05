Albums
The best recipes using Compote
:
Damson compote
Red fruit compote
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
Spiced peach and nectarine compote
Easy
10 min
Peach verrines with mascarpone
Easy
40 min
Beignets de carnaval (alsatian doughnuts)
Easy
20 min
Banana and chocolate spring rolls
Easy
20 min
West indian tiramisu
Easy
15 min
Grated apple tartlets
Easy
30 min
Apple tart
Medium
25 min
1
Back to ingredient list
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Quick croque-monsieur (toasted sandwich)
Chicken salad sandwich
Lebanese bites
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Foie gras
Christmas log with chestnut mousse
Glazed duck
Roast saddle of hare
Baked red mullet
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Play Our 2048 Game!
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
05/01/2018
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
