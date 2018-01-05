Albums
The best recipes using Cake
:
Chocolate coffee cake
Chocolate cake
Indian carrot cake
Cheese cake
Medium
20 min
Savoury cake
Easy
30 min
Sponge cake
Easy
20 min
Roquefort savoury cake
Easy
15 min
Spider cakes
Medium
15 min
Banana cake
Easy
20 min
Yogurt cheese cake
Easy
30 min
Chocolate and banana cakes
Easy
20 min
Chocolate hazelnut cake
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and red wine cake
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and apple cake
Easy
20 min
Chocolate pecan cake
Easy
10 min
Double chocolate fudge cake
Medium
25 min
Greek savoury cake
Easy
10 min
Mexican hot chocolate cup cakes
Easy
15 min
Victoria sandwich sponge cake
Easy
10 min
Coffee cake
Easy
10 min
Tuna cake
Easy
20 min
Frozen chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Crab cakes
Medium
5 min
Genoa cake
Easy
25 min
Christmas cake
Medium
30 min
Yoghurt and pineapple cake
Easy
20 min
Maria cake
Easy
10 min
Spanish chocolate cake
Easy
20 min
Carrot cake
Medium
35 min
Earl grey cake
Medium
15 min
05/01/2018
05/01/2018
