> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Plum

:
Plum salsa recipe
Plum salsa 		Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob recipe
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob		Plum flan recipe
Plum flan
Crispy duck with apricot and plum sauceHard30 min
Plum and raspberry crumbleEasy45 min
Mirabelle plum tartEasy20 min
Plum and walnut crumbleEasy10 min
Sweet plum dumplingsMedium30 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Damson compoteEasy10 min
Greengage jamEasy25 min
Winter guacamoleEasy10 min
Fruit crumbleMedium15 min
Sweet & sour porkEasy40 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossaEasy20 min
Tomato and kiwi saladEasy5 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
LasagneEasy60 min
Sweet & sour roast porkEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity Men with GlassesTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         