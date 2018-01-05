The best recipes using Sugar

> >
Sugar cookie dough recipe
Sugar cookie dough		Coconut flan recipe
Coconut flan		English tomato consommé recipe
English tomato consommé
Gonzague chocolate mousseEasy20 min
Pine nut tartEasy20 min
Mango and raspberry soupEasy15 min
Chocolate dominoesEasy30 min
Chocolate cakeEasy20 min
Bitter chocolate tartEasy45 min
Tomates confites (oven-dried tomatoes)Easy20 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin Easy25 min
Orange and ginger pancakesEasy20 min
Fromage frais cheesecakeEasy15 min
Pecan pieEasy20 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabsEasy25 min
Coconut batidaEasy min
Light muffins Easy10 min
MuffinsEasy10 min
Light browniesEasy10 min
Peach, apple & cinnamon compoteEasy15 min
Halloween biscuitsEasy10 min
Fig soupEasy25 min
Walnut bitesEasy15 min
Banana and coconut tartMedium30 min
Mini chocolate soufflésMedium30 min
Coconut puddingsMedium5 min
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orangeMedium15 min
Chicken in chocolate sauceMedium20 min
BagelsMedium40 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min

1234

