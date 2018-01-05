> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Chicken

:
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit recipe
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit		Chicken and apple couscous recipe
Chicken and apple couscous		Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce recipe
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Chicken with basil, by ken homEasy5 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olivesEasy20 min
Lemon and mint chickenEasy100 min
Basque chickenEasy20 min
Chicken with oranges and gingerEasy20 min
Chicken curryEasy15 min
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min
Chicken and citrus saladEasy25 min
Chicken with lemongrassEasy20 min
Chicken salad sandwichEasy8 min
Lemon chickenEasy15 min
Seychellois chicken curryEasy20 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushroomsEasy10 min
Chicken adoboEasy10 min
Coronation chickenEasy10 min
Chicken chop sueyEasy30 min
Two way bbq chickenEasy10 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fryEasy10 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingersEasy15 min
Delicious chicken soupEasy5 min
Chicken with paprikaMedium20 min
Chicken in chocolate sauceMedium20 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranateMedium20 min
Chicken and feta stuffed tomatoesMedium20 min
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chickenMedium10 min
French country chickenEasy30 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         