The best recipes using Chicken
:
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Chicken and apple couscous
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Chicken with basil, by ken hom
Easy
5 min
Chicken tagine with lemons and olives
Easy
20 min
Lemon and mint chicken
Easy
100 min
Basque chicken
Easy
20 min
Chicken with oranges and ginger
Easy
20 min
Chicken curry
Easy
15 min
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Easy
15 min
Chicken and citrus salad
Easy
25 min
Chicken with lemongrass
Easy
20 min
Chicken salad sandwich
Easy
8 min
Lemon chicken
Easy
15 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Chicken adobo
Easy
10 min
Coronation chicken
Easy
10 min
Chicken chop suey
Easy
30 min
Two way bbq chicken
Easy
10 min
Jamaican jerk chicken and potato stir fry
Easy
10 min
Spooky cheesy shredded wheat chicken fingers
Easy
15 min
Delicious chicken soup
Easy
5 min
Chicken with paprika
Medium
20 min
Chicken in chocolate sauce
Medium
20 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)
Medium
30 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranate
Medium
20 min
Chicken and feta stuffed tomatoes
Medium
20 min
Moroccan potatoes with cumin and chicken
Medium
10 min
French country chicken
Easy
30 min
