> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sausage

:
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce recipe
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce 		Sausages with leek and mustard recipe
Sausages with leek and mustard		Chunky sausage soup recipe
Chunky sausage soup
Sausage, sage and onion pieEasy10 min
Vegetarian sausage casseroleEasy10 min
Hot sausage & onion wrapEasy5 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Sausage and bean pieEasy30 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
Slithery mini sausage rollsEasy15 min
Sausage casseroleEasy20 min
Sausages on sticksEasy15 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Witch's fingersMedium10 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Toad in the holeEasy10 min
Cumberland wrapsMedium10 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bakeEasy5 min
Coffee éclairsEasy50 min
Spicy mini pizzasEasy20 min
Andrea's quick & easy pastaEasy10 min
PaellaEasy60 min
SfenjEasy25 min
Chorizo with ciderEasy15 min
Goose with chestnutsMedium40 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot & Medium20 min
Chocolate cookiesEasy10 min
Vegetables stuffed with meatMedium25 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Celebrity Men with GlassesOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         