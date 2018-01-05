Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Sausage
:
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Sausages with leek and mustard
Chunky sausage soup
Sausage, sage and onion pie
Easy
10 min
Vegetarian sausage casserole
Easy
10 min
Hot sausage & onion wrap
Easy
5 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Easy
10 min
Sausage and bean pie
Easy
30 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Slithery mini sausage rolls
Easy
15 min
Sausage casserole
Easy
20 min
Sausages on sticks
Easy
15 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Easy
5 min
Witch finger wraps
Easy
10 min
Witch's fingers
Medium
10 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Toad in the hole
Easy
10 min
Cumberland wraps
Medium
10 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bake
Easy
5 min
Coffee éclairs
Easy
50 min
Spicy mini pizzas
Easy
20 min
Andrea's quick & easy pasta
Easy
10 min
Paella
Easy
60 min
Sfenj
Easy
25 min
Chorizo with cider
Easy
15 min
Goose with chestnuts
Medium
40 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot &
Medium
20 min
Chocolate cookies
Easy
10 min
Vegetables stuffed with meat
Medium
25 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Pine nut tart
Fig tart
Gonzague chocolate mousse
Chocolate truffles
Mini chocolate soufflés
Foie gras terrine
Scallops in champagne
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Lobster thermidor with courgettes
Scallops with whisky
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Celebrity Men with Glasses
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!