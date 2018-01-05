Albums
The best recipes using Dried sausage
:
Hot sausage & onion wrap
Chunky sausage soup
Sausages with leek and mustard
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Easy
10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Medium
15 min
Sausage and bean pie
Easy
30 min
Witch finger wraps
Easy
10 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Sausages on sticks
Easy
15 min
Slithery mini sausage rolls
Easy
15 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Vegetarian sausage casserole
Easy
10 min
Tomates confites (oven-dried tomatoes)
Easy
20 min
Sausage, sage and onion pie
Easy
10 min
Sun-dried tomatoes
Easy
20 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepper
Easy
5 min
Andrea's quick & easy pasta
Easy
10 min
Cassoulet
Easy
30 min
Celeriac and dried tomato tapas
Easy
30 min
Witch's fingers
Medium
10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruit
Medium
25 min
Beetroot and dill consomme
Medium
15 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricots
Easy
15 min
Sausage casserole
Easy
20 min
Toad in the hole
Easy
10 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruit
Easy
15 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheese
Easy
10 min
Strawberry tart
Easy
20 min
Christmas tree pepper pizza
Easy
10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
