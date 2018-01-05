The best recipes using Dried sausage

> >
Hot sausage & onion wrap recipe
Hot sausage & onion wrap		Chunky sausage soup recipe
Chunky sausage soup		Sausages with leek and mustard recipe
Sausages with leek and mustard
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Sausage and bean pieEasy30 min
Witch finger wrapsEasy10 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
Sausages on sticksEasy15 min
Slithery mini sausage rollsEasy15 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Vegetarian sausage casseroleEasy10 min
Tomates confites (oven-dried tomatoes)Easy20 min
Sausage, sage and onion pieEasy10 min
Sun-dried tomatoesEasy20 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Andrea's quick & easy pastaEasy10 min
CassouletEasy30 min
Celeriac and dried tomato tapasEasy30 min
Witch's fingersMedium10 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Beetroot and dill consommeMedium15 min
Chicken tagine with dried apricotsEasy15 min
Sausage casseroleEasy20 min
Toad in the holeEasy10 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruitEasy15 min
Chicory salad with dried apricot and goat's cheeseEasy10 min
Strawberry tartEasy20 min
Christmas tree pepper pizzaEasy10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min

1234

