The Cook Book

The best recipes using Steak

:
Steak in pepper sauce recipe
Steak in pepper sauce		Steak pasties recipe
Steak pasties		Pan fried turkey steaks with clementines recipe
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementines
Panfried tuna steak with warm potato salad, tomatoEasy10 min
Steak and ale pieMedium15 min
Foolproof pepper sauceEasy10 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulisMedium30 min
Tuna vodka salad with misoEasy15 min
Salmon and macadamia saladEasy10 min
Michele's chilliEasy10 min
GoulashEasy25 min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
BarmyEasy10 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabsEasy min
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsaEasy25 min
Classic cheeseburgerEasy10 min
Beef bourguignonMedium25 min
Portugese stewEasy20 min
Seared sesame tuna with lemon grass and lycheeEasy20 min
Tuna salad with misoMedium25 min

1

