The Cook Book

The best recipes using Fillet steak

:
Steak in pepper sauce recipe
Steak in pepper sauce
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabs
Steak pasties
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementinesEasy20 min
Delicious chicken soupEasy5 min
Panfried tuna steak with warm potato salad, tomatoEasy10 min
Sea bass fillet marinated in herbsEasy10 min
Steak and ale pieMedium15 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcelsEasy10 min
Korean beef carpaccioEasy75 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauceEasy15 min
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulisMedium30 min
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramelMedium15 min
Pork fillets with pineappleEasy15 min
Foolproof pepper sauceEasy10 min
Monkfish and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Salmon and dill crumbleMedium30 min
Salmon with vermouthEasy10 min
Salmon parcelsEasy10 min
Salmon with sorrelMedium15 min
Red and green pepper beefEasy10 min
Tuna vodka salad with misoEasy15 min
GoulashEasy25 min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oilMedium25 min
Pork in satay sauceEasy20 min
Pork in caramelEasy25 min
Dublin beef wellingtonEasy5 min
Michele's chilliEasy10 min
Curried porkEasy20 min

