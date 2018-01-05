> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Beef

:
Beef tortillas recipe
Beef tortillas		Korean beef carpaccio recipe
Korean beef carpaccio		Dublin beef wellington recipe
Dublin beef wellington
Corned beef hashEasy10 min
Corned beef quicheEasy20 min
Red and green pepper beefEasy10 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabsEasy min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauceEasy30 min
Spicy hot beef with icebergEasy5 min
Beef bourguignonMedium25 min
Beef with paprikaEasy20 min
Roast beef and roast potatoesMedium30 min
Sautéed beef with peppersEasy20 min
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsaEasy25 min
Steak pastiesEasy20 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Cottage pieEasy30 min
Porcini mushroom risotto Medium10 min
Bolognaise lasagneEasy20 min
French onion soupEasy10 min
Steak in pepper sauceEasy5 min
Sweet & spicy bbq marinadeEasy10 min
Garlicky roastEasy15 min
Tomato meatball wrapsEasy15 min
Braised short ribs with champMedium20 min
Stuffed vegetablesMedium40 min
GoulashEasy25 min

