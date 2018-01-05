Albums
Home
Food and Drink
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Veal
Roast veal and rosemary
Veal escalope with parmesan
Veal and avocado tartare
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)
10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauce
20 min
Veal stew
25 min
Carpaccio of veal with tuna
20 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
30 min
Veal papillotes with wine and grapes
10 min
Osso bucco
15 min
Stuffed vegetables
40 min
Duck breast with tea sauce
25 min
Carrot and chive flan
25 min
05/01/2018
