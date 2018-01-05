> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Veal

:
Roast veal and rosemary recipe
Roast veal and rosemary		Veal escalope with parmesan recipe
Veal escalope with parmesan		Veal and avocado tartare recipe
Veal and avocado tartare
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)Easy10 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Veal stewEasy25 min
Carpaccio of veal with tunaEasy20 min
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesameMedium30 min
Veal papillotes with wine and grapesMedium10 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Stuffed vegetablesMedium40 min
Duck breast with tea sauceEasy25 min
Carrot and chive flanEasy25 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         