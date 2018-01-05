Albums
The best recipes using Cold cuts
:
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic
Lamb and aubergine tagine
Charlotte gateaux with chestnuts
Pasta salad with peanuts
Easy
10 min
Lemon meringue pie
Easy
20 min
Cod and garlic fritters
Easy
90 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Oporto celery
Easy
20 min
Cheese & herb omelette
Easy
5 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Pine nut tart
Easy
20 min
Strawberry jelly with sorbet
Easy
30 min
Choca mocha nectar with coffee granita
Easy
20 min
Foolproof pepper sauce
Easy
10 min
Salade nicoise
Easy
15 min
Fruits of the forest gratin
Easy
15 min
Quick mango jam
Easy
15 min
Rhubarb, strawberry and coconut crumble
Easy
20 min
Kiwi crumble
Easy
10 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppers
Easy
25 min
Pear sorbet drink
Easy
10 min
Iced caramel crumble
Easy
30 min
Strawberry & mint jam
Easy
30 min
Buckwheat noodles with broccoli and dipping sauce
Easy
15 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachio
Easy
10 min
Coconut puddings
Medium
5 min
Stuffed sea bass
Medium
25 min
Berlin brioche
Medium
40 min
Roast leg of lamb
Medium
40 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecake
Medium
20 min
More recipes :
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg salad
Whoopie pie
Summer Tart
Summer Linguine
