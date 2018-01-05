> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Asparagus

:
Pea & asparagus risotto recipe
Pea & asparagus risotto 		Leek & asparagus quiche recipe
Leek & asparagus quiche 		Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus recipe
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Monkfish and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroomEasy10 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauceEasy20 min
Mini asparagus charlottesMedium60 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin Easy30 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cobMedium30 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Summery savoury tartsEasy15 min
Sautéed seafoodEasy10 min
Springtime risottoEasy26 min
Japanese fondueEasy50 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragonMedium25 min
Balaton saladEasy30 min
Scallops with champagneEasy20 min
Scallops in champagneMedium10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         