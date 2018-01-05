Albums
The best recipes using Asparagus
:
Pea & asparagus risotto
Leek & asparagus quiche
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Monkfish and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Prawn and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroom
Easy
10 min
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce
Easy
20 min
Mini asparagus charlottes
Medium
60 min
Asparagus and parmesan gratin
Easy
30 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risotto
Medium
15 min
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob
Medium
30 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Summery savoury tarts
Easy
15 min
Sautéed seafood
Easy
10 min
Springtime risotto
Easy
26 min
Japanese fondue
Easy
50 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragon
Medium
25 min
Balaton salad
Easy
30 min
Scallops with champagne
Easy
20 min
Scallops in champagne
Medium
10 min
1
100 baby names fit for a royal
