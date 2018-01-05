Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Aubergine
:
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic
Stuffed aubergine
Easy
20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Aubergine salad
Easy
10 min
Aubergine and ginger caviar
Easy
10 min
Lemon and coriander aubergine
Easy
10 min
Aubergine curry
Easy
10 min
Baba ganoush or aubergine dip
Medium
30 min
Pork with aubergines
Easy
20 min
Lamb with aubergine
Hard
60 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratin
Easy
45 min
Lamb and aubergine tagine
Easy
5 min
Aubergine and feta gratin
Medium
20 min
Rabbit provencal with aubergine
Easy
10 min
Aubergine puffs
Easy
15 min
Stuffed aubergines
Easy
20 min
Mozzarella-wrapped aubergines
Medium
45 min
Oriental-style stuffed aubergines
Easy
30 min
Aubergine caviar
Easy
20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozz
Easy
10 min
Aubergine and tomato gratin
Easy
30 min
Aubergine and goat's cheese millefeuille
Easy
35 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Easy
15 min
Turkey moussaka
Easy
5 min
Moussaka
Easy
15 min
Grilled vegetable tart
Easy
10 min
Ratatouille
Easy
20 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Easy
30 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Peach and mint soup
St Tropez cake
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Pea and mint soup
Cucumber and radish smoothie
West Indian tiramisu
Apricot, ricotta and amaretti coulis
Melon sorbet
Iced orange soufflé
Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!