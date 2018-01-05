> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Aubergine

Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan recipe
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan		Aubergine and farfalle pasta recipe
Aubergine and farfalle pasta		Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic recipe
Courgette and aubergine blinis with garlic
Stuffed aubergineEasy20 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Aubergine saladEasy10 min
Aubergine and ginger caviarEasy10 min
Lemon and coriander aubergineEasy10 min
Aubergine curryEasy10 min
Baba ganoush or aubergine dipMedium30 min
Pork with auberginesEasy20 min
Lamb with aubergineHard60 min
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratinEasy45 min
Lamb and aubergine tagineEasy5 min
Aubergine and feta gratin Medium20 min
Rabbit provencal with aubergineEasy10 min
Aubergine puffsEasy15 min
Stuffed auberginesEasy20 min
Mozzarella-wrapped auberginesMedium45 min
Oriental-style stuffed auberginesEasy30 min
Aubergine caviarEasy20 min
grilled aubergine puttanesca tortellini with mozzEasy10 min
Aubergine and tomato gratinEasy30 min
Aubergine and goat's cheese millefeuilleEasy35 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Turkey moussakaEasy5 min
MoussakaEasy15 min
Grilled vegetable tartEasy10 min
RatatouilleEasy20 min
Vegetable and herb carpaccioEasy30 min

Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
