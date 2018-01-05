Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Batavia lettuce
:
Chicken and citrus salad
Crunchy cauliflower salad
Spring eggs
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Salmon, bean and lettuce rolls
Easy
10 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwich
Easy
5 min
Chicken salad sandwich
Easy
8 min
Baked roquefort with pears
Easy
20 min
Artichoke & almond salad
Medium
15 min
Aubergine salad
Easy
10 min
Peas on the side
Easy
10 min
Balaton salad
Easy
30 min
Chicken tikka kebabs
Medium
10 min
Lobster salad
Medium
30 min
Seafood tapas
Easy
min
Noodle salad
Medium
20 min
Prawn cocktail
Easy
15 min
Pascale salad
Easy
20 min
Prawn and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Californian salad
Easy
15 min
Quick potato and fish salad
Easy
5 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Spicy hot beef with iceberg
Easy
5 min
Oat soup
Easy
5 min
Chicken tikka masala
Medium
10 min
Sausage casserole
Easy
20 min
Fish tacos
Easy
20 min
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Easy
10 min
Avocado mousse with smoked trout
Easy
20 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Crab cakes
Salmon and lentil salad
Venetian mackerel
Mireille mackerel
Skate with capers
Apple and pear gratin
Chicken with capsicums
Chicken with almonds
Chicken and citrus salad
Carpaccio of scallops
Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!