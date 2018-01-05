Albums
The best recipes using Carrot
:
Indian carrot cake
Oriental carrot and chickpea soup
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rolls
Carrot soup
Easy
10 min
Carrot & coriander soup
Easy
60 min
Carrot macaroons
Easy
15 min
Carrot and celeriac salad
Easy
15 min
Carrot cake
Medium
35 min
Carrot and mushroom crumble
Easy
25 min
Carrot and chanterelle soup
Easy
20 min
Carrot and chive flan
Easy
25 min
Corned beef hash
Easy
10 min
Oporto celery
Easy
20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Medium
10 min
Braised short ribs with champ
Medium
20 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabs
Easy
min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli
Easy
40 min
Tuna and spinach parcels
Easy
20 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Medium
25 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Medium
60 min
Vegetable soup
Easy
25 min
Tricolore purée
Easy
60 min
Portugese stew
Easy
20 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum
Medium
35 min
Lentil purée
Easy
15 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcels
Easy
10 min
Vegetable samosas
Easy
30 min
Sautéed seafood
Easy
10 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
More recipes :
Scallops with champagne
Light muffins
Cucumber and herb soup
French onion soup
Honey Pancakes
Crêpes flambéed in Cointreau
Flambéed crêpes with almonds
Rum and banana pancakes
Carnival fritters
Blinis
