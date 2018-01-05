> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Carrot

:
Indian carrot cake recipe
Indian carrot cake
Oriental carrot and chickpea soup
Carrot and chestnut crunchy rolls
Carrot soup Easy 10 min
Carrot & coriander soup Easy 60 min
Carrot macaroons Easy 15 min
Carrot and celeriac salad Easy 15 min
Carrot cake Medium 35 min
Carrot and mushroom crumble Easy 25 min
Carrot and chanterelle soup Easy 20 min
Carrot and chive flan Easy 25 min
Corned beef hash Easy 10 min
Oporto celery Easy 20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad Medium 30 min
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits Medium 10 min
Braised short ribs with champ Medium 20 min
Vegetable ribbon and organic beef kebabs Easy
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli Easy 40 min
Tuna and spinach parcels Easy 20 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb Medium 25 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce Medium 60 min
Vegetable soup Easy 25 min
Tricolore purée Easy 60 min
Portugese stew Easy 20 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloum Medium 35 min
Lentil purée Easy 15 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcels Easy 10 min
Vegetable samosas Easy 30 min
Sautéed seafood Easy 10 min
Minestrone soup Easy 20 min

123

