The Cook Book

The best recipes using Celery

Oporto celery recipe
Oporto celery		Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche recipe
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche		Tapas: tortoiseheads recipe
Tapas: tortoiseheads
Ham-stuffed celeryEasy10 min
Osso buccoEasy15 min
Cauliflower chop sueyMedium10 min
Light waldorf saladEasy15 min
Bloody maryEasy5 min
Minestrone soupEasy20 min
Roast leg of lambMedium40 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcelsEasy10 min
Carrot soupEasy10 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potatoEasy15 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min
Lentil and chestnut stewMedium30 min
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cobMedium30 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Braised short ribs with champMedium20 min
Vegetarian cottage pieEasy25 min
Seafood tagliatelleMedium30 min
Carrot & coriander soupEasy60 min
CouscousEasy60 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
Fennel salad with lentilsEasy20 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and corianderEasy30 min
Poached turbot with morelsEasy30 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauceMedium60 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lambMedium25 min
Spicy beefMedium10 min
BorschMedium min

12

