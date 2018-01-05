Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Celery
:
Oporto celery
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Tapas: tortoiseheads
Ham-stuffed celery
Easy
10 min
Osso bucco
Easy
15 min
Cauliflower chop suey
Medium
10 min
Light waldorf salad
Easy
15 min
Bloody mary
Easy
5 min
Minestrone soup
Easy
20 min
Roast leg of lamb
Medium
40 min
Sea bass and vegetable parcels
Easy
10 min
Carrot soup
Easy
10 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato
Easy
15 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Lentil and chestnut stew
Medium
30 min
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob
Medium
30 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Easy
15 min
Braised short ribs with champ
Medium
20 min
Vegetarian cottage pie
Easy
25 min
Seafood tagliatelle
Medium
30 min
Carrot & coriander soup
Easy
60 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
Fennel salad with lentils
Easy
20 min
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Easy
30 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Medium
60 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Medium
25 min
Spicy beef
Medium
10 min
Borsch
Medium
min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Fig soup
Kiwi soup
Caribbean quail
Oven-roasted fennel
Walnut bites
Pear and chocolate gateau
Gazpacho with oysters
Normandy oysters
Porcini mushroom risotto
Roast figs with berry coulis
Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Sudoku
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!