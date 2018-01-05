> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Porcini mushrooms

:
Porcini mushroom risotto recipe
Porcini mushroom risotto 		Prawn and porcini mushroom salad recipe
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad		Tortellini with capon chicken recipe
Tortellini with capon chicken
Quick mushroomsEasy5 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushroomsEasy10 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoesMedium40 min
Two mushroom soupMedium35 min
Chicken curryMedium30 min
Carrot and mushroom crumbleEasy25 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min
Tomato and mushroom toastsEasy5 min
Tuna and mushroom pizzaEasy20 min
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Mireille mackerelEasy10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagineEasy20 min
Fresh mushroom and courgette saladEasy15 min
Vegetarian stir-fryEasy20 min
Salmon parcelsEasy10 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Chicken chop sueyEasy30 min
Spaghetti fish supperEasy10 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)Medium30 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soupMedium15 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauceMedium10 min
Spicy vegetable curryMedium10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce Medium15 min
Chicken risottoEasy20 min
Chicken with baby corn-on-the-cobEasy20 min

123

