The best recipes using Porcini mushrooms
:
Porcini mushroom risotto
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad
Tortellini with capon chicken
Quick mushrooms
Easy
5 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Chicken with tarragon and chanterelle mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Fettucine with mushrooms and tomatoes
Medium
40 min
Two mushroom soup
Medium
35 min
Chicken curry
Medium
30 min
Carrot and mushroom crumble
Easy
25 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risotto
Medium
15 min
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Easy
5 min
Tuna and mushroom pizza
Easy
20 min
Vietnamese salad
Easy
30 min
Mireille mackerel
Easy
10 min
Chickpea and aubergine tagine
Easy
20 min
Fresh mushroom and courgette salad
Easy
15 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Salmon parcels
Easy
10 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Easy
10 min
Chicken chop suey
Easy
30 min
Spaghetti fish supper
Easy
10 min
Chasseur sauce (for chicken chasseur)
Medium
30 min
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Mushroom-filled cucumber with hollandaise sauce
Medium
10 min
Spicy vegetable curry
Medium
10 min
Sausage & lentils with maille mustard sauce
Medium
15 min
Chicken risotto
Easy
20 min
Chicken with baby corn-on-the-cob
Easy
20 min
More recipes :
Pork in caramel
Chicken with lemongrass
Wild strawberry slice
Lemon and lime soufflé
Prawn soufflé
Iced Grand Marnier soufflé
Baked roquefort with pears
Steamed summer fruits
Baked bananas with oranges and Grand Marnier
Skate wings in orange sauce
